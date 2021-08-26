Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Purchases 46,967 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 46,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,336,211.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 164,668 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.64 per share, for a total transaction of $4,386,755.52.

On Friday, August 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 47,737 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,257,869.95.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 359,673 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.79 per share, for a total transaction of $9,635,639.67.

On Monday, August 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 292,818 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $8,222,329.44.

On Friday, August 13th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 1,500,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $41,385,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 130,198 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $4,244,454.80.

On Friday, July 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 409,861 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $13,853,301.80.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 53,871 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.28 per share, with a total value of $1,792,826.88.

On Monday, July 19th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 24,259 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.19 per share, with a total value of $805,156.21.

On Friday, July 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 60,718 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $2,046,803.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.42. 533,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,074. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.02. Cricut, Inc. has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cricut by 9,201.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,516,000 after buying an additional 1,939,392 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the second quarter valued at about $528,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the second quarter valued at about $244,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the second quarter valued at about $2,505,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cricut has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

