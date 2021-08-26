Critical Review: Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) and Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) and Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Autodesk has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Splunk has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Autodesk and Splunk’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autodesk $3.79 billion 19.87 $1.21 billion $2.63 130.14 Splunk $2.23 billion 11.40 -$907.98 million ($4.55) -34.07

Autodesk has higher revenue and earnings than Splunk. Splunk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autodesk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Autodesk and Splunk, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autodesk 2 3 11 0 2.56 Splunk 0 11 20 0 2.65

Autodesk currently has a consensus target price of $325.06, indicating a potential downside of 5.03%. Splunk has a consensus target price of $180.57, indicating a potential upside of 16.48%. Given Splunk’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Splunk is more favorable than Autodesk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.5% of Autodesk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of Splunk shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Autodesk shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Splunk shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Autodesk and Splunk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autodesk 33.31% 104.82% 8.90% Splunk -46.72% -49.90% -13.63%

Summary

Autodesk beats Splunk on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc. engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production. The company was founded by John Walker in April 1982 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M. Swan, Michael J. Baum and Robin K. Das in October 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

