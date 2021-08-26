Critical Review: Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) and Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) and Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Dividends

Old National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Shore Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Old National Bancorp pays out 37.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shore Bancshares pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Old National Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Shore Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Old National Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

66.8% of Old National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.2% of Shore Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Old National Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Shore Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Old National Bancorp and Shore Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old National Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Shore Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.92%. Shore Bancshares has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.16%. Given Shore Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Shore Bancshares is more favorable than Old National Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Old National Bancorp and Shore Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old National Bancorp 34.10% 10.36% 1.32% Shore Bancshares 21.15% 7.76% 0.77%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Old National Bancorp and Shore Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old National Bancorp $902.58 million 3.09 $226.41 million $1.50 11.22 Shore Bancshares $70.43 million 2.92 $15.73 million $1.27 13.80

Old National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Shore Bancshares. Old National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shore Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Old National Bancorp has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shore Bancshares has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Old National Bancorp beats Shore Bancshares on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services. It also offers commercial checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and overnight investment sweep accounts. The company was founded on March 15, 1996 and is headquartered in Easton, MD.

