Critical Review: Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) versus FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH)

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) and Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.2% of FRP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.0% of Vidler Water Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of FRP shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Vidler Water Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

FRP has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vidler Water Resources has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FRP and Vidler Water Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FRP $23.58 million 22.72 $12.72 million N/A N/A Vidler Water Resources $9.61 million 26.53 $10.00 million N/A N/A

FRP has higher revenue and earnings than Vidler Water Resources.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for FRP and Vidler Water Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FRP 0 0 0 0 N/A Vidler Water Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares FRP and Vidler Water Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FRP 130.43% 2.50% 1.67% Vidler Water Resources 93.97% 5.81% 5.74%

Summary

Vidler Water Resources beats FRP on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area. The Development segment acquires, owns, entitles, and develops land to be used for income production via construction by the company of warehouse and offices for its Asset Management segment and other commercial, residential and mixed use projects through joint ventures or sales to third parties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns real estate predominately in Florida and Georgia that is leased to mining companies in exchange for royalty or land rental income. The Stabilized Joint Venture segment engages in leasing and management of a residential apartment building. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Vidler Water Resources Company Profile

Vidler Water Resources, Inc. engages in the development of water resource. It sells existing rights and storage credits in Northern Nevada, Southern Nevada, and Arizona. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

