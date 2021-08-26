Crowd Machine Price Reaches $0.0001 (CMCT)

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Crowd Machine coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crowd Machine has a market cap of $31,397.67 and $139.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crowd Machine has traded 41.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00052063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002936 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00052231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.69 or 0.00748710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00097228 BTC.

Crowd Machine (CMCT) is a coin. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 coins. Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crowd Machine’s official website is crowdmachine.com . Crowd Machine’s official message board is medium.com/crowd-machine . The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowd Machine is a highly capable blockchain-agnostic decentralized cloud and sofware app creation technology that allows developers and inexperienced users to create decentralized applications at up to 45x the speed of conventional development approaches. To achieve this, Crowd Machine is creating the Crowd Computer, a global decentralized app execution engine comprised of a p2p network of Crowd Virtual Machines (CVM) designed to execute smart contracts and dapps. These CVMs are rewarded with the Crowd Machine token (CMCT), an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. “

