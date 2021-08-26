Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Analysts expect Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) to report sales of $1.61 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International reported sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full year sales of $6.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $6.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

NYSE:CCI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $190.23. 71,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,901. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.45. Crown Castle International has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $204.62. The firm has a market cap of $82.22 billion, a PE ratio of 73.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCI. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 2.5% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 9.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

