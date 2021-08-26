CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Director Sells $503,100.00 in Stock

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CSX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,248,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,014,952. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.68. CSX Co. has a one year low of $24.71 and a one year high of $34.96. The stock has a market cap of $75.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.