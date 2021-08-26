CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Director Sells $503,100.00 in Stock

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of CSX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,248,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,014,952. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.68. CSX Co. has a one year low of $24.71 and a one year high of $34.96. The stock has a market cap of $75.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.
About CSX
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
