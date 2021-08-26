CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Lifted by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,275 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $17,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,113,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CVS Health by 2.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,525,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,845,058,000 after acquiring an additional 590,266 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,535,702,000 after acquiring an additional 441,924 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CVS Health by 39.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,194,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CVS Health by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,097,503 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $985,325,000 after acquiring an additional 508,844 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,886.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,832,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,541,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.99.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.