CX Institutional Acquires New Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,209,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avalara by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Avalara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,195,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avalara by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avalara by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 343,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,641,000 after purchasing an additional 98,405 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $176.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.88 and a beta of 0.71. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $185.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.23.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.10 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avalara has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.13.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $260,968.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.77, for a total transaction of $747,313.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,043 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,177.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,762 shares of company stock valued at $12,916,361. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

