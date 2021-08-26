CX Institutional Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 15,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Cowen set a $97.44 price objective on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.95.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $104.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $63.16 and a 12 month high of $104.61.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.