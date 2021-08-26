CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $120.42 Million

Equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) will post $120.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $124.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $118.30 million. CyberArk Software posted sales of $106.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full year sales of $491.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $489.66 million to $496.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $554.00 million, with estimates ranging from $544.71 million to $568.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CYBR. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Colliers Securities upgraded CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

CyberArk Software stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $165.66. 337,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,400. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.39 and a beta of 1.27. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $95.12 and a 12-month high of $169.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after acquiring an additional 94,307 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in CyberArk Software by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 12,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 47,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 15,015 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in CyberArk Software by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 297,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,533,000 after purchasing an additional 157,694 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

