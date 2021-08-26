CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.190-$-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $116 million-$124 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.90 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.010-$0.260 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $166.81 on Thursday. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $95.12 and a 52-week high of $169.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -154.45 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.02.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised CyberArk Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $172.00.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

