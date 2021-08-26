Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Invests $138,000 in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 39.5% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KKR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

NYSE:KKR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,435. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $67.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $368,185,396.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

