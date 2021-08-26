Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Open Lending makes up approximately 3.2% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Lending alerts:

In other news, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $15,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 330,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $10,513,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LPRO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,123. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.00 and a beta of 0.36. Open Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.48.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 158.97%. The business had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.