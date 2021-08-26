Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 46.1% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.5% in the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 893,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,337,000 after buying an additional 46,709 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.8% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% in the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 407,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,199,000 after buying an additional 12,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

NYSE BMY traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $67.32. 68,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,689,657. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.45. The company has a market cap of $149.59 billion, a PE ratio of -29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.