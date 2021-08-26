D Orazio & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.1% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 67.2% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.79 on Thursday, hitting $410.84. The company had a trading volume of 214,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,916,056. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $295.04 and a 12-month high of $413.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $400.80.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.