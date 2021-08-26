D Orazio & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BFT Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VFH traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $95.20. 1,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,495. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.00. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $95.82.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

