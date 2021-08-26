D Orazio & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. reduced its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 99.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,654 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

ARKK traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.06. 274,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,204,640. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.97. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $81.33 and a 52-week high of $159.70.

