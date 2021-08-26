D Orazio & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 63.2% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 17,206 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,357,886 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $102,159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Mizuho upped their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.77. The stock had a trading volume of 79,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,557,756. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.01. The stock has a market cap of $109.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

