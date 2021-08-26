D Orazio & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,422,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,769,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 13,444 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 76,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MO. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.68. The stock had a trading volume of 127,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,360,841. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

