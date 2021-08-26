Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 121.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 944,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 517,082 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.50% of Daktronics worth $5,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Daktronics by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Daktronics by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of Daktronics by 15.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 31,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its position in shares of Daktronics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 190,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Daktronics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DAKT opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.22. Daktronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $7.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.97 million, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Daktronics had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $116.88 million for the quarter.

In related news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 10,000 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 202,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

