Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited (ASX:DBI) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.05

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited (ASX:DBI) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 510.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Company Profile

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited owns the lease of and right to operate the Dalrymple Bay terminal, a coal export metallurgical coal facility in Bowen Basin in Queensland. It provides port infrastructure and services for producers and consumers of Australian coal exports. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

