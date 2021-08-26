Daniels&Tansey LLP Has $13.97 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Daniels&Tansey LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 4.9% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 105,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,315 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,671,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 300,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,306,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $302.72. 17,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,959. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.85 and a 12 month high of $303.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $293.06.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

