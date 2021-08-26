Daniels&Tansey LLP Lowers Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Daniels&Tansey LLP decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 0.2% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $700,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 5,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $374.18. 1,483,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,603,313. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $361.43. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $260.11 and a 1 year high of $375.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

