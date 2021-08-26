Daniels&Tansey LLP Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Daniels&Tansey LLP increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 21.2% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $61,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,274 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $807,313,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $305,321,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $263,199,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,077.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 614,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,916,000 after acquiring an additional 595,299 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $411.86. 365,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,916,056. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.80. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $295.04 and a one year high of $413.21.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.