Darcy G. Mott Sells 6,000 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $376,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Darcy G. Mott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of HealthEquity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $442,080.00.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $64.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,074.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.71. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.82 and a 1-year high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HQY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.82.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

