David Proman Buys 15,000 Shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Stock

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Director David Proman purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE AMPY opened at $3.73 on Thursday. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $4.67. The company has a market cap of $141.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 4.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.67.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amplify Energy had a negative net margin of 41.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $80.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.71 million. On average, analysts predict that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Amplify Energy from $4.40 to $6.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Energy by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 200,400 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $993,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 33,085 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 89,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 204,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 48,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

