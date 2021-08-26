Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) vs. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Critical Review

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Decisionpoint Systems and Alphabet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Decisionpoint Systems $63.36 million 0.44 $2.86 million $0.18 11.11 Alphabet $182.53 billion 10.38 $40.27 billion $58.61 48.48

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Decisionpoint Systems. Decisionpoint Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphabet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.0% of Alphabet shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Decisionpoint Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Alphabet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Decisionpoint Systems has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphabet has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Decisionpoint Systems and Alphabet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Decisionpoint Systems N/A N/A N/A Alphabet 28.57% 27.87% 19.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Decisionpoint Systems and Alphabet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Decisionpoint Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alphabet 0 1 39 0 2.98

Alphabet has a consensus price target of $2,832.27, indicating a potential downside of 0.33%. Given Alphabet’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alphabet is more favorable than Decisionpoint Systems.

Summary

Alphabet beats Decisionpoint Systems on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Decisionpoint Systems

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator. The firm sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems which are used both within a company’s facilities in conjunction with wireless networks and in the field using carrier-based wireless networks. It offers mobile retail solutions, mobile field service management, mobile merchandising, sales and delivery, warehouse solutions, mobile design, development and deployment services. The company was founded on August 16, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. The Other Bets segment consists of businesses such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, and X. The company was founded by Lawrence E. Page and Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin on October 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

