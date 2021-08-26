Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.53 Billion

Brokerages predict that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will post sales of $10.53 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.11 billion. Deere & Company posted sales of $8.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year sales of $39.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.41 billion to $40.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $44.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.56 billion to $47.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Deere & Company.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.52.

In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,415,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,906,241,000 after purchasing an additional 132,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,790,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,684,583,000 after acquiring an additional 49,172 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,811,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,102,000 after acquiring an additional 38,969 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,904,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,335,000 after acquiring an additional 242,151 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $6.29 on Monday, hitting $382.66. 32,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,679. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $356.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $204.76 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The company has a market cap of $119.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deere & Company (DE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.