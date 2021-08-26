DeHive Price Up 62.1% Over Last 7 Days (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last week, DeHive has traded up 62.1% against the U.S. dollar. DeHive has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeHive coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.75 or 0.00003718 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00051338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.63 or 0.00122536 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.06 or 0.00155323 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,051.76 or 1.00036888 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $483.53 or 0.01028032 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,037.46 or 0.06457956 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

