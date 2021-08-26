Delek US (NYSE:DK) Downgraded by Citigroup

Delek US (NYSE:DK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $25.00. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 50.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of DK stock opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.16. Delek US has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $27.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delek US will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $27,031.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DK. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the first quarter worth about $105,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the first quarter worth about $2,401,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

