Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Apparel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of Delta Apparel stock opened at $29.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Delta Apparel has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $35.26. The firm has a market cap of $208.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.43.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. Delta Apparel had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 12.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Apparel will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

