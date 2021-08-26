Delta Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,920 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daniels&Tansey LLP purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at about $475,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 32,545 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 13,035 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 58,801 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,334 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $126,516.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,003.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VMW. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.07.

Shares of VMware stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $158.80. 1,827,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,154. The stock has a market cap of $66.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.25. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.79 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

