Delta Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,741 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on LUV. Redburn Partners started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, July 26th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.03.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.27. 5,771,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,211,777. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $35.82 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.66.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.