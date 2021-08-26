Delta Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $254,000 Investment in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in American Tower by 4,997.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of American Tower by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,246 shares of company stock valued at $2,301,156 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

NYSE AMT traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $283.18. 960,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,842. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $291.82. The company has a market cap of $128.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

