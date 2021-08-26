Delta Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 205 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $115.78. 4,879,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,880,894. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.80. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

