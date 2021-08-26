Delta Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,551 Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter worth $49,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter worth $56,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

VMEOV traded down $4.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.08. 39,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,933. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.08.

Vimeo Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMEOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.