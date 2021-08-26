Delta Financial Advisors LLC Sells 28,220 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,495 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 28,220 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 1.2% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 792.6% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,833,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,541,144. The company has a market capitalization of $109.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.01. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

