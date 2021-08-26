Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Given a €9.50 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of PBB stock opened at €9.73 ($11.45) on Wednesday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 12-month low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a 12-month high of €15.46 ($18.19). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €8.85.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

