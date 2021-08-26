DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Insider Steven Robert Pacelli Sells 1,078 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.40, for a total value of $556,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steven Robert Pacelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.18, for a total value of $487,902.22.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.92, for a total value of $460,646.68.

DXCM opened at $517.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $527.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $465.75. The company has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of 98.58, a P/E/G ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.78.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. On average, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in DexCom by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in DexCom by 140.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 155.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in DexCom by 141.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DXCM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. lifted their price target on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.00.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

