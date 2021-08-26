DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Announces Earnings Results

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE DKS opened at $129.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $50.47 and a 1 year high of $134.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
DKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.10.
About DICK’S Sporting Goods
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
