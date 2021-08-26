DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Announces Earnings Results

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE DKS opened at $129.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $50.47 and a 1 year high of $134.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

DKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 93,962 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $43,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

