DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.10.

Shares of DKS opened at $129.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.78. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $50.47 and a 1-year high of $134.80.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $2.48. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.6% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,631 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 158.3% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at $2,185,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 37.4% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,355 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,582 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

