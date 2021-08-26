DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.28 EPS

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:DKS opened at $129.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.56. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $50.47 and a 52-week high of $134.80. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.15.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,962 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $43,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DKS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.10.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.