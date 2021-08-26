Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Position Lifted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 187.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,254 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Digimarc worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Digimarc by 329.3% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 29,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 22,772 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Digimarc during the 1st quarter valued at $528,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Digimarc by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,437,000 after buying an additional 180,713 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Digimarc in the 1st quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Digimarc by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Digimarc alerts:

In other news, Director Alicia Syrett acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,138.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.17% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc stock opened at $26.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.78. Digimarc Co. has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The company has a market cap of $456.94 million, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.21.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03). Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 43.84% and a negative net margin of 211.08%.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.