DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) versus Model N (NYSE:MODN) Head-To-Head Contrast

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) and Model N (NYSE:MODN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DigitalOcean and Model N’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DigitalOcean $318.38 million 18.82 -$43.57 million N/A N/A Model N $161.06 million 7.40 -$13.66 million ($0.18) -185.00

Model N has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DigitalOcean.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for DigitalOcean and Model N, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigitalOcean 0 2 8 0 2.80 Model N 0 1 5 0 2.83

DigitalOcean presently has a consensus target price of $64.70, indicating a potential upside of 15.91%. Model N has a consensus target price of $50.20, indicating a potential upside of 50.75%. Given Model N’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Model N is more favorable than DigitalOcean.

Profitability

This table compares DigitalOcean and Model N’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigitalOcean N/A N/A N/A Model N -14.90% -7.20% -2.63%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.0% of DigitalOcean shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Model N shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Model N shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DigitalOcean beats Model N on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers. The company's users include software engineers, researchers, data scientists, system administrators, students, and hobbyists. Its customers use its platform in various industry verticals and for a range of use cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, managed services, and others. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Model N

Model N, Inc. engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management. The Revenue Management Intelligence suite provides analytical insights to define and optimize revenue management strategies. The company was founded by Yarden Malka, Zack Rinat and Ali Tore on December 14, 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

