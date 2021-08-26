Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu Sells 9,000 Shares

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $823,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,394,477. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Keh Shew Lu sold 12,900 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $1,102,950.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Keh Shew Lu sold 39,700 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $3,307,407.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Keh Shew Lu sold 29,700 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $2,412,234.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Keh Shew Lu sold 1,833 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $146,859.96.

On Monday, June 28th, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $636,960.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Keh Shew Lu sold 4,200 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $323,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Keh Shew Lu sold 4,200 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $327,726.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $93.75 on Thursday. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $94.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Diodes had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 0.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 4.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 0.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 1.7% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DIOD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

