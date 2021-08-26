Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) VP Jin Zhao Sells 1,230 Shares

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) VP Jin Zhao sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.30, for a total value of $113,529.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $93.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.07. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $94.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Diodes had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIOD. Westpark Capital began coverage on Diodes in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Diodes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 23.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,365,000 after purchasing an additional 43,842 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 86.8% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 213,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 99,196 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the second quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 2.8% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 27.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 768,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,265,000 after purchasing an additional 166,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

