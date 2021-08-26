Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.89 Billion

Brokerages expect that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will announce $2.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.97 billion and the lowest is $2.83 billion. Discover Financial Services posted sales of $2.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year sales of $12.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.40 billion to $12.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.73 billion to $12.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.20) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.41.

DFS traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $135.69. The stock has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.13.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In other news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

