Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.400-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.19 billion-$26.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.40 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.40-5.60 EPS.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $11.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.74. 552,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,760. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.08. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.36. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Dollar Tree from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.29.

In related news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford purchased 5,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

