Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Short Interest Up 667.0% in August

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 171,800 shares, an increase of 667.0% from the July 29th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.6 days.

Shares of CWXZF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.34. The stock had a trading volume of 155 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,476. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.11. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $8.61.

CWXZF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.80 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut Doman Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Doman Building Materials Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.70.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

